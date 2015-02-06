Holiday Travel of America (HTOA) Announces the Hire of Celia Bethurum

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Holiday Travel of America (HTOA)™, a sales and marketing incentive based company, who specializes in providing custom designed travel incentive packages announces the hire of Celia Bethurum, a Media Arts degreed professional with more than 20 years of design and marketing expertise as the Community Relations Marketing Manager.



She will be tasked with showcasing HTOA's products and services online and in print. Additionally, Celia will head up the company's online reputation management as well as social media integration.



Rich Romanello, President/CEO, is thrilled to have Bethurum and anticipates her customer-service based expertise will continue to positively influence sales and service of national and international travel products to their corporate customers, located worldwide.



"Consistent delivery of a sound product, backed with true fulfillment is one of the keys to the success of Holiday Travel," says Romanello "Another tenet is having a solid infrastructure, which is in place with the core management group having in excess of 100 combined years of management at HTOA alone. We've worked hard to develop great relationships with employees, suppliers and clients", continues Romanello.



Years of service-based experience is already ingrained within the HTOA staff who works collectively to give excellent customer service to end users of our travel packages. With Bethurum's innovative, proactive and comprehensive marketing techniques, HTOA anticipates that its current and prospective corporate customers will be ever more pleased with its already lauded products and services.



"When aligning myself with a new company, I wanted to find an organization that could use my expertise, yet had a solid infrastructure in place and one that was looking to better itself constantly", explains Bethurum. "I love the products and services HTOA provides and I am eager to implement better practices with sales, marketing and reputation management", continues Bethurum.



While HTOA begins to launch its new online product support site including registration and reservation requests, the need for someone of Bethurum's experience was extremely important. "Celia has already improved our customer relations in the short time she has been with Holiday Travel and I find myself genuinely excited to work with her on our new social media platforms and online product support sites", adds Randy Fish, Executive Vice President.



About Holiday Travel of America

Established in 1988, Holiday Travel of America (HTOA) is the industry's premier provider of cost effective, powerful, travel promotions, incentives and packages for clients worldwide. HTOA is providing sales and marketing incentive based programs – many of them customized and private-labeled – for companies inside and out of the shared ownership/timeshare industry, helping them reach interested, active consumers.



President/CEO Rich Romanello (Rich@HTOA.com; 760-431-8600, ext. 101) welcome callers who would like to explore how they can customize a program that protects the client's brand and ensures their company's integrity, while creating additional revenue.



For more information, visit HolidayTravelIncentives.com.