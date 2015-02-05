Austin Nationwide Agent Provides Financial Advisors Guide to Affordable Care Act for Clients

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --Austin Nationwide insurance agent Mike Lezam knows that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still a new concept for many Americans. Understandably, lots of questions and concerns have surfaced for those seeking to enroll or who are already enrolled. Many people are still learning about the ins and outs of the ACA and how it affects them financially, how and what is covered under the terms, and how to plan for retirement and more as new facets of the plan continue to roll out.



Passed in 2010, the ACA is undergoing gradual implementation that will last several years. Since the cost of health care later in life is a major concern for those planning for or approaching retirement, the ramifications that the ACA has introduced are important to understand for both financial advisors and clients. Big changes are coming, and those enrolled in the ACA will require some guidance through these upcoming updates in order to preserve the hard work that's gone into retirement planning so far. Overall, the ACA enables increased access to health care for more people, and provides a new level of consumer protections. The ACA also forecasts potentially lower costs, helping open up new financial possibilities for those who find themselves primarily working to buy future healthcare.



With the tips provided by Nationwide and Mike Lezam, advisors can keep themselves and their clients informed, staying abreast of updates and learning how to best use the ACA parameters to enable clients to retire on their own terms, with affordable healthcare. The ACA could make health insurance more affordable for older Americans, which creates new opportunities for early retirement for many. Planning for early retirement is made simpler by allowing coverage for preexisting conditions, full access to multiple insurers through health insurance exchanges, potentially lower health care expenses for older Americans and even potential tax benefits for some individuals and families. To gain access to the PDF guidelines that help breakdown the tenets of the ACA into easily digestible components for advisors and their clients, visit Austin Nationwide Insurance agent Mark Lezam online at www.LezamInsurance.com.