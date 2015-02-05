Austin Floor King Provides Wide Range of Products and Programs for Contractors

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --Austin flooring provider, Floor King offers a huge selection of fine flooring products for Austin homes and offices, showcasing a vast array of materials and options for residential and commercial flooring replacement and repair. They also have a full set of products, services and discount programs available for contractors working in the area who have large jobs, clients that require custom flooring, or need installation services to complete a job. Austin flooring contractors can choose from Floor King's wide variety of high-quality materials that are perfect for homes, offices and everything in between.



Floor King has always worked diligently to satisfy the demands of contractors, builders and designers throughout Central Texas. As the population continues to grow, more homes and offices are being built, renovated and refurbished. Floor King supplies the most advanced materials in the most contemporary designs, from carpet to hardwood, tile to vinyl - even laminate. Their clients over the years have included some of the industry's most respected homebuilders, like DR Horton Homes, Gehan Homes, Hammonds Homes and Jeff Watson Homes.



Special services are available for commercial clients with more distinct requirements, permits, aesthetic guidelines and design parameters that a residential customer may not have to comply with. Floor King provides exceptional flooring material selection, thorough on-site consultation and review, specialized storage arrangements and industry-leading delivery and installation services to keep every large investment safe, secure and pristine until placement.



About Floor King

In addition to their wide variety and excellent customer service, Floor King has built a reputation for competitive pricing and flexibility when working with contractors on large orders. Special discounts and savings programs may be available to make their already low prices even easier to work with for those ordering lots of flooring for big jobs. To learn more about the selection, services and homebuilder discount programs, visit Floor King online at www.FloorKing.net.