Oxon Hill Family Dentist Introduces New Treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Snoring

Oxon Hill, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Dr. Elizabeth S. Morris of the Family Dental Care Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland is pleased to now provide the latest treatments available for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and snoring that can indicate and even cause more severe problems in a person's overall health over time if left untreated. OSA occurs when a person's soft tissue in the mouth and throat repeatedly collapse during sleep, blocking the passages necessary for regular respiration. These collapses result in cessation of breathing, which last normally between 10 and 30 seconds, but can endure for one minute or longer, possibly occurring hundreds of times over the course of one night. This leads to dangerous reductions in blood oxygen levels that feed the brain and body and allow for normal, healthy systemic functions. These dramatic interruptions results in excessive daytime sleepiness for many who may not even realize they suffer from OSA.



Many adults are informed of their OSA by their partners who notice loud snoring and the choking, gasping sounds of airflow blockage. Dr. Morris and her team at the Oxon Hill Family Dental Care Center are using new techniques and tools to help OSA sufferers reduce the interruptions and dangerous oxygen starvation caused by this disorder. New methods are available for the treatment of OSA, such as Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT). OAT involves a custom-made oral appliance crafted with the doctor's specific instructions that can reposition the tongue and lower jaw, moving them forward and allowing the soft tissues to remain open during sleep. OAT is best for mild to moderate OSA sufferers.



The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) appliance has long been a standard treatment therapy for OSA, but some may not be able to tolerate CPAP, which is an automated oxygen delivery mask and pump worn on the face and head during sleep. Other treatments have proven effective against OSA, such as lifestyle adjustments like eliminating alcohol, caffeine and smoking, as well as weight loss, though these may not succeed for everyone. Oral appliances are effective in these cases and are recommended for the more severe OSA patients who cannot tolerate CPAP therapy. Dr. Morris can custom fit FDA-approved oral appliances for the OSA patients after a full consultation in which OSA treatment compatibility is assessed.



To learn more about OSA treatments at the Family Dental Care Center that can help reduce the risk of excessive daytime sleepiness, driving and work-related accidents, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, depression and more