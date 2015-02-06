Bronx Physical Therapy Practice Provides New Balance Training and Rehabilitation Services

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --The Bronx physical therapists at Pelham Physical Medicine, Inc. are now offering the latest developments and technology for balance training, dizziness therapy and rehabilitation services. Records show that, although 70% of patients reporting vertigo and dizziness symptoms are ultimately seen by primary care physicians, only half of those are correctly diagnosed. That means that millions of Americans have experienced dizziness or balance problems without having been provided the proper treatment. This, in concert with the 20%-40% of adults over 65 who experience a fall at home each year, has created an epidemic of improperly diagnosed disorders that result in danger and critical injuries that can be avoided. This is particularly notable for the elderly, who are admitted to nursing homes primarily due to the fear of and result of falls at home, with more than 50% of accidental deaths in the elderly caused by falls.



The common symptoms of balance disorders are well-known. Patients report dizziness and vertigo, a general, pervasive feeling of imbalance and unsteadiness, certain behaviors effected by visual motor disturbances, recurrent nausea and, ultimately, physical injury. In 2002, Congress introduced The Elderly Fall Prevention Act, noting that 'falls are the leading cause of injury deaths among people over 65 and that 25% of elderly persons who sustain a hip fracture die within one year.' In addition, OSHA has stated that prevention of workplace falls will become an increasingly important concern for them. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Geriatrics Society and the British Geriatrics Society have all made statements that recommend patients over the age of 55 should be screened annually for balance problems, in order to reduce the risk of falling.



This information reflects the position of the professionals at Pelham, who believe balance problems and falls are a major concern for many and should be attended to with careful treatment and leading-edge therapies and technology. Pelham provides vertigo screenings and therapies for routine balance problems and dizziness in New York to anyone who has already has a history of falling, those 55 years of age or older, anyone consistently feeling symptoms of dizziness, vertigo, nausea or imbalance, those with a fear of falling, and those over 50 years old who are experiencing disorientation or trouble focusing with new eye glasses, especially bifocals. Also, deteriorating hearing or previously undiagnosed hearing loss may indicate deeper balance issues and should be addressed with a consultation by the professionals at Pelham Physical Medicine, Inc. To learn more about the new testing and treatment methods available for preventing falls, visit Pelham Physical Medicine, Inc. online at www.PelhamRehab.com.