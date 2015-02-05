Chugiak Eye Care Center Offers Latest Technology for Diagnosis and Treatment of Amblyopia

Chugiak, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --Peters Creek Vision Center in Chugiak, Alaska now offers the latest tools, technology and techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye. Amblyopia is described as the lack of development of central vision in one eye. This disorder is not related to any other eye health problem, and cannot be corrected solely with wearable lenses or eye glasses. Often associated with large differences in near- or far-sightedness between the two eyes, lazy eye is so-called because it results in crossed or crooked eyes which don't focus on the same point and appear to look in different directions. Development is noted before the age of six, with symptoms including the noticeable favoritism of one eye over the other, and a tendency to miss or collide with objects on one side. Symptoms can be subtle.



Treatment often involves a combination of factors. Patients may be required to wear specialized prescription lenses, use custom prisms, undergo vision therapy and apply eye patches. These methods are intended to help balance the differences in the eyes' abilities, retraining the focusing mechanisms and muscles to work in tandem and create a more matched measurement between the behaviors of each eye. Specifically, vision therapy helps teach the two eyes to work together, which can help prevent lazy eye from resurfacing later. As with many eye and vision disorders, early diagnosis is crucial to increasing treatment effectiveness and enabling full recovery. In fact, the American Optometric Association (AOA) recommends that children undergo a comprehensive optometric examination at 6 months old, and again at age 3. Children do not grow out of Amblyopia; it doesn't go away on its own. If delayed until later years, treatment effectiveness decreases, taking longer to achieve less positive results than early diagnosis can allow.



Peters Creek Vision Center uses the latest technology to diagnose and treat lazy eye in children, producing more effective results through early treatment. Comprehensive eye health exams and visual function evaluations are an important part of eye care, and Dr. Daniel Kosterman employs state-of-the-art screening equipment like the advanced zoom slit lamp, which provides unparalleled views of the eye, and a high resolution retinal camera, which screens for internal ocular diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, presenting the results in more depth, detail and accuracy than ever before.