Save the Bears Calls for Support to Stop Arsu Systems Killing Polar Bears for Profit

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Save The Bears is a new organization that has been set up with the goal to fight the slaughter of polar bears. One company who is immediately on their radar is ARSU SYSTEMS, a company that kills polar bears so they can use their skins and fur for insulating materials.



The new organization wants to bring the world together and say NO to the killing of polar bears. Save The Bears is extremely worried about the slaughter of polar bears done by ARSU SYSTEMS. What the company calls "natural evolution of insulation" and "all-natural insulating materials that are fully organic, biodegradable and obtained from renewable raw materials" is nothing but killing of polar bears said a spokesman for Save The Bears.



Polar bears are listed in the Endangered Species Act as a threatened species in May 2008 by USA. As global warming causes increasing ice melting in the Arctic, which polar bears depend on to breed, hunt, and survive, they are already at risk. However, global warming today is not the only one threat to these living creatures. They are killed by ARSU SYSTEMS that uses their skins and fur to make money, at the same time claiming they are "focused on sustainability and environmental impact". Save The Bears says the company is trying to fool their potential customers with clever marketing when in reality they are destroying the endangered species.



Save The Bears would like to spread the news far and wide, so that ARSU SYSTEMS stop their actions of killing polar bears.



A spokesman for Save The Bears Said: "The next generation has the right to know what polar bears look like! We want everyone to come together and stop the mass killing of polar bears."



To support the cause of saving polar bears from inhuman cruelty and extermination, please visit



https://www.change.org/p/arsu-systems-stop-killing-polar-bears-for-profit-arsu-systems-weareallrbears



#WEAREALLBEARS FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/pages/We-are-all-BEARS-against-ARSU-Systems



ARSU SYSTEMS WEB SITE

https://arsusystems.com



HERE IS THE CEO OF ARSU SYSTEMS SPEEKING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK8WrNtfFKw



HERE IS ARSU SYSTEMS FAN PAGE

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Arsu-Systems



