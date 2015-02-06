NYC Allergist, Dr. Clifford Bassett, Announces You Can Be Allergic to Valentine's Day

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Dr. Clifford Bassett, a world renowned NYC allergist (http://www.nyc-allergist.com) announced today that you can be allergic to Valentine's Day and notes definitive increase in patient volume the week of Valentine's Day. Due to inevitable demand for his services he extends his office hours for the week, yearly, following Valentine's Day.



According to a study published in Allergy and Asthma Proceedings, allergy sufferers reported more problems with sleep and sexual activity than other groups during the week of Valentine's Day – in addition to severe allergy attacks.



Bassett stated, "Valentine's Day comes with allergy triggers including latex condoms, flowers, perfume, candy, obscure food and more. The most common allergic conditions I treat this week include food, indoor and skin allergies. A frequent offender for those with common food allergies includes: nuts and peanuts that are often found in sweets and desserts, especially on Valentine's Day, as well as shellfish."



Trips to the allergist are more prevalent during Valentine's Day week than any other day of the year. Allergy prone flowers include: daises, dahlias, asters, sunflowers, gerbera, lilac, baby's breath (single flower) and gardenia. Better flower choices for Valentine's Day include: unscented orchids, roses, bird of paradise, tulip, snapdragon, mum, petunia, freesia, peony crocus, daffodil, gladiola and iris.



"For women who don't regularly wear makeup but do so on Valentine's Day it is important to understand that many facial cosmetics, lipsticks, eye shadow, and moisturizers may contain hidden allergens and skin irritants that may create puffy eyelids or a bumpy rash on your or your partner's face", stated Bassett.



Dark chocolate and oysters are common purchases on Valentine's Day due to the myth that they are natural aphrodisiacs. However, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology shellfish is the number one food for allergies in adults. Many chocolates often contain nuts, another highly allergic food. According to WebMD the number of ER visits in the U.S. caused by food allergies each year: 30,000.



Lovemaking on Valentine's Day may inadvertently expose a person sensitive to chemicals found in spermicidal, lubricants and/or latex condoms. Many couples might utilize a latex condom as a popular contraceptive technique that can provoke a localized or generalized allergic reaction. There are tests available to confirm a hypersensitivity to latex rubber protein. There are also alternative types of condoms that do not contain latex.



"Kissing on Valentine's Day can also trigger an allergy attack," stated Bassett. Possible allergic reactions to kissing include traces of trigger foods in your partner's mouth. If your partner has eaten peanuts even four hours before kissing – and you are allergic to peanuts – you could be in serious danger. In fact, allergens can linger in a partner's saliva following ingestion, irrespective of tooth brushing or other interventions. Some common allergic outbreaks to kissing include: lip-swelling, throat-swelling, rash, hives, itching and/or wheezing.



About Dr. Clifford Bassett

Dr. Clifford Bassett is an adult and pediatric allergy specialist, and Diplomate of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. He is the medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of NY. Bassett is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and on the teaching faculty of NYU School of Medicine and NYU Langone Medical Center, and Faculty at Cornell University Medical College.



Contact Information

Allergy & Asthma Care of NY

Dr. Clifford Bassett

381 Park Ave S, Suite 1020

New York, NY 10016

T: 212-260-6078

C: 917-751-4922

http://www.nyc-allergist.com