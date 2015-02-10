Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc., an earned media agency helping financial companies grow through media campaigns, is celebrating its ten year anniversary of serving financial companies across the country, announced Bill Bongiorno, Founder and President.



"I'm proud the firm has reached a ten year milestone and pleased to be adding new clients. We continue to evolve as the media landscape keeps changing. Our goal is to continue to grow our financial clientele base and still provide service second to none and results for our clients that speak for themselves," said Mr. Bongiorno, who has 23 years of financial public relations experience and authored a chapter for the book Building Customer Relationships Through Public Relations.



About Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc.

Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc. is a public relations agency based in South Salem, NY, that specializes in helping financial companies grow through earned media campaigns and strategic communications. For a client list and results, as well as a recent TV interviews and published articles, visit http://www.bluechippr.com and follow on Twitter @bluechippr and on LinkedIn and Facebook.