Champion Oil Announces Price Decrease on Select Motor Oils and Lubricants

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --"Champion is pleased to be one of the first in announcing the decrease costs of our products to the market," stated Karl Dedolph, Global Sales at Champion Oil. "It gives us great pleasure at this time and, in part because of falling crude oil prices, to help our distributors with pricing advantages who will eventually pass along the saving to many racers and auto enthusiasts."



"The current situation we see with crude oil prices is really very simple," added Dedolph. "In many countries demand is down because they have seen high prices in their market for too long. Supply is up because of U.S. shale oil, new exploration and harvesting technologies, and the return of Libya's production, plus OPEC is determined at this time not to cut oil production. Decreased demand and increased supply equals a lower price of crude."



It should be noted that Champion Oil, who manufactures primarily synthetic and semi-synthetic motor oils, is not in a direct parallel or correlation with crude oil pricing volatility. The development in creating the base stocks and additives for these oils is a very arduous and expensive process and only in a very small part associated with crude oil.



There's little doubt today that synthetics are now superior over conventional mineral based products in almost all scenarios. They feature resistance to high temperature oxidation, good film strength, lower volatility, stable viscosity, improved cold-flow and extended drain interval opportunities. These properties ultimately result in better operation and life expectancy of engines, gears and other equipment. This is especially true under harsh or extreme operating conditions.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com