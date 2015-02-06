Craters & Freighters Phoenix Selected to Crate NFL'S Art Rooney Award for Sportsmanship

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix was selected to professionally design and build a reusable crate for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The inaugural award was presented Saturday to Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald for his outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.



"We are absolutely honored to build a custom multi-use crate for the Art Rooney trophy," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We pride ourselves in our expert packaging and crating of fragile, priceless items like this award."



The Art Rooney award was founded this year in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. Fitzgerald received a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.



Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides custom solutions for valuable items, like the Sportsmanship Trophy, which will be shipped repeatedly. First, the fragility, size, weight, and value of the item is considered, after which engineers design interior packaging to protect it inside the container during transportation. A variety of foams are used to ensure proper cushioning and protection. Next, a custom wood crate is professionally designed that will best protect the item to withstand repeated handling and shipping. Hardware such as link locks, hinges, and locking clasps are used so that the crate can be easily opened without tools and closed securely.



"Not only do multiple-use crates save our clients money for items needing to be shipped repeatedly, but they are also environmentally friendly as they reduce the amount of packaging materials going into landfills," added Davies.



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 100,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise.



