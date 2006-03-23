Mammoth HD Footage Library releases the NEA Fiji Underwater Collections

Evergreen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2006 -- Mammoth HD releases the initial set of New England Aquarium collections with the Fiji Series.



The New England Aquarium's HD footage collections feature: Sharks Vol. 1 & 2, Eels and other Critters, Coral Reefs Vols. 1, 2 and 3, Tropical Fish Vols. 1 & 2 and Fiji Diving. These collections include bull, nurse and white tip sharks, moray and ribbon eels, divers, hard and soft coral and topical fish of all shapes and sizes. All the clips in the NEA collections were produced with the Panasonic Varicam and was shot as 720/60p footage.



For more information on the collections and the Mammoth HD Hi Definition Footage Library, and to see the previews of all the Mammoth HD collections and clips, please visit the Mammoth HD website at http://www.mammothhd.com



Mammoth HD's Production Partners include: Bogen Imaging Group (http://www.bogenimaging.us) and Iconix (http://www.iconixvideo.com)



About The New England Aquarium



Located on the Boston waterfront, the New England Aquarium is one of the most prominent and popular aquariums in the United States. Its mission is “to present, promote, and protect the world of water.” Beyond its exhibit halls, the Aquarium is also a leading ocean conservation organization with research scientists working around the globe and biologists rescuing stranded marine animals in New England.



http://www.neaq.org



About Mammoth HD:

Mammoth HD is a unique resource for HD, SD, 3D Animation and Motion Graphic Stock Footage. Formats include 1080i, 1080/24p, 720p, HDV and SD. Mammoth HD is producing royalty free collections in an all digital pipeline - from HD cameras thru leading edge 3D and motion graphics applications in HD formats.



Mammoth HD adds new material to the library monthly. The MHD represented talent base comprises award winning cinematographers, videographers, photographers, 3D Animators and Motion Graphics Artists from around the world.



Mammoth HD, Inc. is a Colorado Corporation. Member of NAB, HPA and GSAM.

Mammoth HD, Inc., PO Box 2064, Evergreen, CO 80437



Contact:

Clark Dunbar

clark@mammothhd.com

303.670.7973

