The 2015 Honda CRV Stays Ahead of the Game with Innovative Changes

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --For years, the Honda CR-V has represented innovation, style, and versatility, becoming a leader in the small crossover SUV class. For 2015, the CR-V has made some important changes, keeping it ahead of the game. In fact, the 2015 Honda CR-V has already won the Motor Trend SUV of the Year Award for 2015, as well as a Best Buy Award from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com. If you want to find out more information about the CR-V, Bob Boyte Honda has plenty of information available.



The new CR-V has an updated appearance, which is more bold and aggressive than in previous years. This new design is just the surface--the CR-V boasts a number of other impressive improvements. To start, the new engine and new fuel efficiency technology mean that this is the most efficient CR-V yet. It also includes an amazing amount of available technology, including features like Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Collision Mitigation Braking System.



With a suggested starting price of $23,445, the Honda CR-V is also an incredibly affordable vehicle, so you can get premium quality, durability, and efficiency without having to pay a premium price.



For drivers who wish to learn more about the new 2015 Honda CR-V, the Bob Boyte Honda website, bobboytehonda.com, has a page of information about the new CR-V. You can discover more about the 2015 CR-V there, or call 877-722-6983 for more information.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda, based in Brandon Mississippi, is both a new Honda franchise that specializes in selling new Honda's and a full service automotive service shop that repairs all makes and models. Having earned the prestigious Presidents Award 8 years in a row, Bob Boyte Honda is the only Honda dealership to do so, earning it every year since they opened their doors in 2005.