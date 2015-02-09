Great Plains Industries Makes Its Mark in Supercross

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --Great Plains Industries, Inc. (GPI®) is excited to announce that Fredrik Noren and Tommy Hahn, riders for the MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team, have both placed in the 2015 Monster Energy Supercross series finals.



The team also recently announced the addition of three new riders: Colt Nichols, Kyle Peters and Chase Marquier.



"We're excited to have these talented riders under our banner," said MotoSport.com Director of Marketing Jarrod Rogers. "We're building a solid team foundation with Crossland, as well as GPI, Honda, and PBR MX, and these three riders help cement things into place."



Nichols, the current Costa Rican champion and a past AMSOIL Arenacross rider, is expected to compete in the Supercross 250SX in a few weeks, as well as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series this summer. Kyle Peters, the 2011 Loretta Lynn's 250A champion, will also compete in the Supercross 250SX. Chase Marquier has already started in the Arenacross West Lites class where he is currently in third-place for points after Round 1.



The three riders join Noren and Hahn who are currently competing in the 2015 Monster Energy Supercross series. Noren, #39 and the 2010 Swedish National Champion, represents GPI's GPRO™ brand while racing a Honda CRF450 in the 450 class. Hahn, #130, represents GPI® The Proven Choice® brand while racing a Honda CRF250 in the 250 Class.



With five races under his belt, Hahn has placed Top 20 in each, earning two Top 10 spots:



Round 1 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 14th

Round 2 (Phoenix, AZ): Placed 10th

Round 3 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 9th

Round 4 (Oakland, CA): Placed 16th

Round 5 (Anaheim, CA): Placed 12th



Noren also placed in a top spot, securing 17th place during Round 4 in Oakland, California, on Jan. 24.



"We really have a great group of riders representing our team this year," said Guy Cooper, a past AMA National Champion and MotoSport.com/GPI/Honda racing team manager. "I'm proud of what our team has accomplished thus far and look forward to what the rest of the season holds in store for us."



GPI is the teams co-title sponsor, MotoSport.com is the title sponsor and Honda provides factory support. Additional team support includes commitments from PBR Racing, FMF, Rekluse, Acerbis, BELL Helmets, Dunlop Tires, RK Chains, Excel Rims, Sunstar Sprockets, Dubya Wheels, ODI Bars and Grips, Factory FX, Showa Suspension and Proven Racing Motors.



For more information, visit GPI.net/motocross.



About Great Plains Industries, Inc

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. Headquartered in Wichita, KS, the company is home to the GPI® The Proven Choice®, FLOMEC™ and GPRO™ brands that serve industrial, commercial and retail customer in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more.



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/



About MotoSport.com

MotoSport is an industry leader focused on providing customers with the parts they need, when they need them. They are one of the fastest growing retailers of power sports apparel, parts and accessories on the Internet. From the starting line to the checkered flag, MotoSport.com is dedicated to provide the best experience, anytime, anywhere.



Learn more online at MotoSport.com or call 888-676-8853.