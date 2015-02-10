City Gearing Up for Annual International Arts Festival

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --On Sunday, Feb. 22, the Maryland Heights Centre will be filled with the sounds, sights and smells of world cultures at the 14th annual "Celebrate the World" International Arts Festival. Admission and parking are free.



The event kicks off at noon with the "Parade of Nations" opening ceremony led by local scout troops and representatives of various countries. Two stages will feature live music and dance until 5 p.m. This year's lineup features a number of performers, including Los Flamencos, flamenco guitarist Gabie McGarrah, Meghan-Torno Irish Dancers, St. Louis Osuwa Taiko Drummers, Irish musicians Ian Walsh and Kevin Buckley and folk dancers from Soorya Performing Arts.



Artists will be on hand to share demonstrations of their crafts. Once again, the festival will offer an international marketplace, where vendors representing different nations will be selling jewelry, crafts, artwork, foods, and other original items.



Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, the Saint Louis Art Museum and the St. Louis County Library will host special activities for youngsters and their parents in the children's area. Representatives from the Missouri Child Identification Program (MoCHIP) will also be available in the children's area to provide child identification kits.



Festival sponsors include the Maryland Heights Cultural Arts Commission, the Missouri Arts Council and the City of Maryland Heights.



For more information about the festival, including an event schedule, visit http://www.marylandheights.com/CTWinfo



If you have any questions concerning this release, please contact Alicia Gay at 314-738-2599.