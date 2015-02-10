PHFlower Releases New Flower Arrangements for Valentine's Day

Quezon City, NCR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --PHFlower is an ever evolving website that caters to OFWs and foreigners who live outside of the Philippines. They offer an online flower shop where they allow anyone from any part of the world to order in exchange for the service of sending their flowers locally. But even if they have already received the trust of their customers, they still make it a point to improve.



One of the things they did this year is to improve their flower category. Aside from adding different styles of flower arrangements, they have now implemented an 'as pictured' arrangement. These arrangements are carefully done by their florists who pour their hearts on their work and view it as a work of art.



They hope that these new arrangements will not only pique the interest of their target market but will also make their receivers happy. After all, they live for the goal of seeing the receivers of their customers smile as they receive their flowers.



On Valentine's Day, PHFlower is expecting a lot of orders. They hope that their customers will also patronize the new arrangements that they have released.



About PHFlower.com

PHFlower.com is an online flower shop that is based in the Philippines. They process orders online so anyone from any part of the world can order. They have a gift packaging team, delivery team and customer service team to take care of all the operations in the Philippines. Being one of the first online delivery services in the Philippines, it prides itself with its long list of repeat customers who just love their services.