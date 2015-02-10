Regalo PH Releases Gift Selection for Valentine's Day

Quezon City, NCR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Businesses are surely preparing for the coming of Valentine's Day. While restaurants and entertainment businesses ready their Valentine specials, online companies will not be left behind. In fact, websites that deal with gifts are just as busy this season.



With this, these companies are also releasing some promos or new deals to catch the wandering eyes of their customers. In the case of Regalo PH, they released some new items that will surely capture the hearts of their customers for Valentine's Day.



Today, the gift selection section of Regalo PH is as rich as ever. More than just flowers, it also has an assortment of gift items ranging from chocolate baskets and other combo gifts that will keep the customers wanting more. What Regalo PH wants to do is to keep their gift selection as varied as possible so that their customers have plenty to choose from as they decide for the perfect gift for their loved one on Valentine's Day.



For people who have been a fan of Regalo PH, they will notice some new flower arrangements in the list. Aside from the classic designs, there are now custom designs that are made especially by the in-house artists in Regalo PH. This is in celebration of their creativity and to provide new selections for their customers.



About Regalo PH

Considered as one of the pioneers in the gift delivery industry, Regalo PH is a company that has been serving its customers since 2008. For 7 years, it continues to sustain its customer base as it continues to be the prime online gift shop in the Philippines.