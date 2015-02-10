How to Send Gifts to the Philippines from Regalo PH

Quezon City, NCR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --When it comes to sending gifts to the Philippines, people have lots of options to choose from. Here is a quick guide to sending gifts to the Philippines from Regalo PH.



Send By Shipping



The most common option that people have used since time immemorial is shipping. In this option, the item is packed and sealed and is shipped from another country to the Philippines. The good thing about this option is that items that really originated in the sender's country can be sent to the recipient. The downside is that it comes with insanely high shipping fees.



Send By Hand Carry



A way to cut the cost of international shipping is to ask a friend to hand carry the item to the Philippines. However, this can only be done if someone will be visiting the Philippines in the first place. If no one will visit the Philippines, then it may take some time to look for people who is willing to carry the item. But this is by far the best and the cheapest way to send a gift to the Philippines.



Send By Online Gift Shop



For people who don't have the time or the patience, they can just use an online gift shop. These shops offer an assortment of gift items and offer to ship the items to the Philippines for a fixed fee. The good thing about this is that you can send easy to expire items like flowers and food items. The downside is that you cannot send other items aside from what they provide in the shop. Items may not also be sent as pictured.



