Quezon City, NCR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Want To Send valentines Flower Philippines? With Regalo Manila's exclusive flower delivery services, it is now possible to send flowers to the Philippines even if the sender is from another country. Through the power of one website (Regalomanila.com), people from all over the world can now treat their loved ones to a bouquet of fresh and beautiful flowers come Valentine's Day. They just need to know how to utilize the website's unique services.



Fortunately, using the website is no rocket science. In fact, anyone who knows how to log on Facebook can eventually learn how to order in the website. And in cases where the ordering system can become quite overwhelming especially for technophobes who don't want to have anything to do with websites, Regalo Manila still have some customer service representatives who are on standby on their Live Support system so that they can assist customers who are having some trouble ordering.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila can be considered as experts in the flower delivery industry because they have been in this field since 2008. Since then, they have encountered different types of customers. From the most demanding VIPs to families who want some food delivered on ordinary days, Regalo Manila has already dealt with them. With their experience, there is simply no other company that is more familiar with their customers and the different kinds of flowers as Regalo Manila. In fact, their in-house florist is such an expert at doing flower arrangements that he knows all the flower colors, wilting times and other types of gift arrangements like basket and box arrangements.



Clients have always commented on the beauty and overall look of Regalo Manila's flower arrangements. Almost anyone could not help but get captivated by the beauty of their flowers. That's because their flowers are not just arranged just to get the job done. Each bouquet or basket is set with fillers, foliage and other items that may enhance the overall beauty of the arrangement.



For Valentine's Day, Regalo Manila is proud of their heart-shaped arrangements which can either be in a bouquet or in a basket. These arrangements can have some stuffed toys and chocolate add-ons. It will all depend on the preference of the sender.