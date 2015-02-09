Tru-Built Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Kunda Park, QLD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --Tru-Built have helped residents around the Sunshine Coast for over 25 years build their dream homes - and now they are expanding into different surrounding areas in north Brisbane as well as specialising in different areas of the building trade.



"We have helped people all over the Sunshine Coast make their build on difficult or steep sites possible. Additionally we have other builders we trust with our plans who are able to help you build from our plans further throughout South East Queensland. The new website focuses on previous work we've completed and our specialities such as Termite Protection, Bushfire Safe Building, Eco Building and Steep/Difficult Site builds" commented Rod Soppe owner of Tru-Built.



The new website features a full gallery of previously built plans and people interested in studying available floor plans are able to request full access at no cost.



Rod Soppe added "While we've over a hundred floor plans available, we've never built the same home twice. We are specialists in custom designed homes and our floor plans are great idea starters for people wanting to build a new home."



For more information on how to access Tru-Built floor plans or to contact the company with any queries, visit the Tru-Built website at http://www.trubuilt.com.au or call them directly on (07) 5476 8690