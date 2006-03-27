RAM Technologies Named Sponsor of AHIP Institute

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading software developer serving the administrative needs of health plans and benefit administrators announced that it will be a sponsor of the upcoming America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute 2006. The event features an impressive line-up of business and health care leaders focusing on the important issues facing the healthcare industry today. This year’s Institute will be held June 7th – 9th at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Known as the nation’s leading health care conference, Institute 2006 brings together over 3,000 of the world’s most influential healthcare executives for keynote speaker presentations, educational seminars, industry networking and product promotion. The Institute boasts a stellar lineup of sponsoring organizations representing all aspects of the healthcare payer segment.



“RAM Technologies is pleased to have the opportunity to participate in this leading industry event,” says Robert Tulio, CEO of RAM Technologies, “we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with America’s Health Insurance Plans.”



In addition to sponsoring the Institute, RAM Technologies will also be participating as an exhibitor, presenting demonstrations of their innovative software solutions, HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™. HEALTHsuite is a JAVA based core health care / claims processing system with a full complement of functionality to administer health benefits. eHealthsuite, is a JAVA based, Internet e-health application providing Internet access to health plan data by members, providers, employer groups and brokers.



About America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

AHIP is the national association representing nearly 1,300 member companies providing health insurance coverage to more than 200 million Americans. Their member companies offer medical expense insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, dental insurance, supplemental insurance, stop-loss insurance and reinsurance to consumers, employers, and public purchasers. Their goal is to provide a unified voice for the health care financing industry, to expand access to high quality, cost effective health care to all Americans, and to ensure Americans’ financial security through robust insurance markets, product flexibility and innovation, and an abundance of consumer choice. For more information on America’s Health Insurance Plans visit www.ahip.org



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative solutions for health plans and other health care organizations. For over 25 years RAM Technologies has established a solid record of supplying superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, HMO, Consumer-Driven, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of advanced technologies, RAM has helped clients streamline business processes, improve customer service and reduce total cost of ownership. Dedicated to the healthcare industry, RAM Technologies’ software solutions include HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite, fully adaptable rules-based solutions. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com



