Searing Sci-Fi Thriller Exposes Degradation of Egypt's Ancient Grandeur as 4000-Year-Old Pharaoh Awakens to Confront the Decline

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --In 'AWAKENING TO THE LOST GRANDEUR OF ANCIENT EGYPT: Crocodile God, Pharaoh, Sobek II, Confronts 4000 Years of Decline', Allen Pollens fuses a rich and vivid tour down the Nile with an intricate story of one Archaeology Professor's discovery that proves Egypt's future lies in its past. Going well beyond the realm of a traditional Sci-Fi novel, Pollens' diligent research unleashes an urgent call to modern day Egypt to better value the remarkable accomplishments of its 3000 years of Pharaohs.



For 3000 years, governing Pharaohs were defined by their magnificence; capable administrators, strong military leaders, sophisticated traders and overseers of history-changing building projects. But these days, their stomping ground hardly remembers their influence. Chemicals are pumped into the Nile, rapidly eroding its banks and the land individual Pharaohs were too noble to claim as their own is wrapped up in petty Governmental power games.



What would happen if a 4000- year-old Pharoah confronted the Egypt of today? Would he battle the ruling military regime to put his country back on the right path he left it in? Allen Pollens' 'AWAKENING TO THE LOST GRANDEUR OF ANCIENT EGYPT: Crocodile God, Pharaoh, Sobek II, Confronts 4000 Years of Decline' exposes all.



Mysteries of Ancient Egypt Come to Life as U S Professor Searches the Nile for a Lost Pharaoh.



A visit to Philadelphia Art Museum's Tutankhamen exhibit changes everything for Dr. Alberto Rodriguez. A professor of archeology at Jess Hawkins, University, he is familiar with the whole story of Howard Carter's 1922 discovery of Tut's tomb. His own participations in excavations in New Mexico and Arizona were worthy endeavors, but trivial when measured against Carter's achievements. Alberto tells himself that emulating Carter and trying to make an equally significant discovery is foolish. He stifles the obsession, but it bursts to the surface when Alberto comes upon reports of another lost Pharaoh in Egypt. Alberto looks for a way to respond. Finally, throwing all caution to the wind, he draws his closest friends into an undisclosed escapade that satisfies his ambition. There will be hardships and danger, but so what? When Egypt calls, it is time to act.



"This book is a multi-pronged adventure steeped in true ancient history" explains Pollens, who has miraculously managed to publish ten books in three years. "On one face it explores what the recovered 4000- year-old Pharaoh sees on being awakened from his long sleep. On the other it is a wake-up call to modern day Egypt to better value the remarkable accomplishments of the 3000 years of Pharaohs."



Continuing, "But there's also another side; a powerful tour down the Nile, told through more than eighty photographs and illustrations that present the sights, artifacts and landscapes that were once ruled over by the Pharaohs. Of course, it's a very different place today, making the book's fictional elements a perfect tie-in."



This is one of six Science Fiction offerings from the author. Pollens' other sci-fi books include: "ALTERNATIVE LIVES - To Sleep, Perchance to Dream... Another Life," "CONJUROR - Living the Tale," "CONVERSATIONS with FOUNDER of HUNA: A Tale of Time Travel and Ancient Kahuna Self-Help," "CREATOR - Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Epic, Earth's Human Behavior Confronted," and "CREATOR II -Human Behavior Explored."



About Allen Pollens

Allen Pollens has always had two personas. There is the tinkerer who always wanted to know, "How does it work?" That one became a graduate engineer and led a high-tech work life for more than forty years. Then there is the storyteller, Allen Pollens, who was spinning tales from the time he was a child.



