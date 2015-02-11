Whitefish Marketing - A New Digital Marketing Agency Sets Up in Kent to Help Local Businesses

Kent, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --Comprised initially of former London marketing professionals, Whitefish Marketing is a new digital agency recently launched and now situated in Folkestone Kent, looking to bring new life to the industry and help local Shepway businesses with their simple, yet proven, results driven services.



What separates Whitefish Marketing from others is their focus on 3 core areas; each geared to support and enhance their clients' online businesses. The team at Whitefish Marketing feel they have a more unique service to offer than some counterparts in the industry, offering specialist skills in:



1) Internet Search Marketing;



2) Conversion Rate Optimisation; and,



3) Customer Retention Strategies;



Marketing director, Chris Surridge, remarked on the unique services as offered by this new company;



"Understandably there are a lot of digital agencies vying for business, each offering a wide range of services across the spectrum. In our case, we aim to refine our focus. We look at the customer journey as a whole, how they interact with our clients' businesses at multiple touch points and during different stages of their buying cycle, then present an appropriate marketing solution to match. We see the consumer journey as a pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase cycle, hence our 3 stage marketing programme of Acquisition, Conversion then Retention"



Strong Focus for the Local Area



Although already servicing large clients on the international stage, their roots are grounded locally in Kent. As a way to give back to their local community, Whitefish Marketing have launched an affordable localised service, specifically for start-up businesses in the Kent County to help kick-start their business promotion.



Local Digital Marketing Talent



Whitefish Marketing have recently moved into The Workshop premises on Tontine Street - the new digital hub in area – complete with Google-esque slide and funky boardroom chairs. Whitefish Marketing also look forward to expanding with local talent.



When talking about his new team, Chris Surridge continued:



"I have the utmost confidence in my team members, each one a senior expert in their respective skillset with vast experience under their belt. Collectively I know our service will be unparalleled and highly competitive, and I look forward to seeing what new talent we can introduce locally."



Contact Details for more info:



Chris Surridge (Marketing Director)



Whitefish Marketing, The Workshop, 32-40 Tontine Street, Folkestone, CT20 1JU, 01303

720 288



http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/