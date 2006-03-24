HostedToday Increases its Hosting Plans by 10x

Charlotte, North Carolina -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- In the competitive web hosting industry, HostedToday.com, a growing web hosting company in Charlotte, North Carolina, sets itself apart from the rest with superior customer support and affordable prices. Dedicated to offering the best value to the consumer, HostedToday announces an overhaul of its hosting plans by increasing storage and bandwidth on all plans by 10 times - at no additional costs. This increase is effective immediately for all new and existing customers.



The enhanced plans come after 4 years of double digit growth. Rachel Daghir, President of HostedToday, comments on the new plans: "Our company has grown significantly over the past few years, and while our current hosting plans meet the needs of our present customers, we feel that overhauling our plans will allow us to accept customers with much larger needs." Daghir adds, "Increasing the storage and bandwidth limits on our hosting plans will also enable our current customers to grow without increasing their costs."



With the upgrade, the HT-100 plan now has 3 gigabytes of storage and 20 gigabytes of bandwidth for as little as $3.33 per month. On the other end of the spectrum, HostedToday's largest plan accommodates the demands of most websites while containing 20 gigabytes in storage and two-hundred and 200 gigabytes of bandwidth for $20 a month.



About HostedToday

HostedToday.com, located in the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area, offers inexpensive web hosting starting at $3.33/month. They distinguish themselves with fast servers, superior customer support, and affordable prices. With thousands of customers in over 15 countries, HostedToday has defined excellence in web hosting for over 4 years. For more information visit HostedToday (http://www.hostedtoday.com) or email info@HostedToday.com.