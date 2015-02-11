Global Cellutions Distributors to Offer New GoPro Hero 4

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --GoPro, the maker of the increasingly popular extreme sports mounted mobile cameras, has officially released its Hero 4, aimed toward consumers who love to travel and engage their sense of adventure.



The Hero 4, which will soon be offered by wholesale electronics provider Global Cellutions Distributors, is helping GoPro reach a broader consumer market beyond extreme sports enthusiasts. In addition to skydivers, snowboarders and skateboarders, the Hero 4 is reaching people who enjoy more relaxing activities like golf, hiking, fishing and more.



"The GoPro Hero 4 is a groundbreaking mounted camera that is helping people from all walks of life share their experiences and adventures with their loved ones and the rest of the world," said Greg Kiselyuk, president of Global Cellutions Distributors. "We are very pleased to soon offer this product to our customers, as it makes it easy to record exciting personal experiences in a way that was never before possible — not to mention from an entirely different point of view."



GoPro continues to revolutionize the way people record video, replacing expensive and difficult-to-transport cameras and allowing even novice users to capture outstanding shots quickly and easily — often with the camera strapped to the user's head. The Hero 4 comes in two different options, with the Black version allowing for 12MP photos and unparalleled video quality, along with innovative slow-motion capabilities.



There is also the Silver, which does not offer quite as many features, but still records high-quality video and 12MP photos. It also comes with a sleek LCD screen, making it easier for users to line up shots and review recently recorded video on the go. Its small size also makes it convenient for travelers.



