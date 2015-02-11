Cremation Keepsakes with an Artistic Style for Loved Ones and Pets

Somerset, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --When a loved one passes, it is by far the most difficult time for the ones left behind. To keep the memory of that special someone close, Forever in Glass offers cremation keepsakes with an artistic approach that is sensitive, yet powerful.



The Forever in Glass customer will choose the remembrance piece from different glass forms -- jewelry, sculptures, marbles, hearts, or paperweights -- and different designs within each of these forms, such as flowers, and Celestial. Each design is created to the customer's specifications.



Forever in Glass understands the sensitive nature of its offerings. The customer can rest assured that their loved one's remains will be treated with care and respect, and any unused ash will be returned.



Once the remembrance piece is completed, the loved one's name is etched on the back in 22k gold, so as to be Forever in Glass.



One quick look at their website http://Forever-in-Glass.com will be evidence that their products are beautiful and carefully crafted to serve as a lasting reminder of loved ones who are gone, but not forgotten.



About Henry C. Duquette

Henry C. Duquette has been working out of his studio full time since 2001 and specialize in optically clear Pyrex hand-blown glass pendants, marbles, paperweights, and sculptures.



Educated through Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, NY; Diablo Glass and Metal School, Boston, MA; Worcester Center of Crafts, Worcester, MA; and private lessons with glass masters Robert Mickelsen, Christopher Rice, Jackie Rice, Brent Graber, Tim Walsh, and small class lessons with John Kobuki, and Margret Neher.