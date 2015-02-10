Jesse Marcel Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Build a Full Scale Prototype of Typhoon F1, the World's First Flying Sports Car

Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Jesse Marcel and his team want to make the freedom of flying accessible to everyone. By connecting land dwellers to the sky, Jesse's upcoming venture Typhoon F1 will represent a leap forward to an amazing future.



The World's First Flying Sports Car, Typhoon F1 is being touted as many experts to be a technological breakthrough. Functionally speaking, the nucleus of Typhoon F1 lies its ducted fan "hybrid" that exhibits the properties of a gyroscope and also functions as a rotor. The central fan stabilizes the vehicle, makes flight control safe and easy, and creates adequate lift.



There will be electromagnets within the body of Typhoon F1 that will create the oscillating magnetic fields that will interact with the rotor's neodymium magnets. In any inrunner electric motors, these principles are proven. Typhoon will have four corner fans capable of three- dimensional rotations and operate just like a quadcopter drone that allows directional change in the flight path. Initially, Typhoon F1 will derive its power from lithium-ion batteries. As the technology becomes more readily available, fuel cells will be used.



Typhoon will be small in size and can easily fit inside a standard sized garage. Most importantly, it is easily scalable. Typhoon F1 will be suitable for only a single user. Whereas, with a one foot increase in the radius of the main fan, the four-occupant model Typhoon F4 can be developed. A great advantage of Typhoon is that it can take off from any standard driveway. The vehicle's controls are also similar to that of a modern car.



Structurally speaking, Typhoon can easily be compared to Formula One racing cars. The Typhoon will almost entirely be constructed from carbon fiber. Jesse Marcel has been collaborating with electrical and mechanical engineers across the globe that specialize in innovative technologies, and also material engineers from MACD Engineering and Carbon Composites.



Jesse Marcel has launched an Indiegogo campaign to build a full-scale prototype of the Typhoon for testing. Almost the entire prototype will be manufactured with large format 3D printers using special carbon laced filaments. This will allow the team to start flight testing within this year.



The Indiegogo campaign will end on March 26, 2015.



To make a contribution to this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1z1qUql



The official Typhoon website - http://airbornemotors.com



About Typhoon

Typhoon F1 will be the first ever flying sports car built anywhere in the world. Typhoon will be small in size and can easily fit inside a standard sized garage. A great advantage of Typhoon is that it can take off from any standard driveway. The vehicle's controls are also similar to that of a modern car.