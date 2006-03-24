Email Subscription Service for RSS and ATOM Feeds Launches Version 2.0

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2006 -- Version 2.0 of the free Feedlinx web feed service delivers new options for scheduling and combined email delivery.



"Feedlinx delivered this new round of options in direct response to subscriber requests," said Shannon Whitley, creator of the Feedlinx service. "I believe we are more nimble than some of our competitors and can pay more attention to our subscriber base. Even though Feedlinx is already receiving a lot of praise, I want to continue to provide more value to our users."



"The original focus of Feedlinx was to fill a need that I saw for users of desktop feed readers," Shannon continues. "I would read feeds at home and then go into work and see the same posts. I couldn't keep track of what I'd already read. Feedlinx does that for me, and adding the email subscription service was a natural extension. Feedlinx is a multi-channel feed delivery system, tracking feeds across email, multiple feed readers, and multiple machines."



The upgraded service, at http://www.feedlinx.com, is available now to all current and new subscribers.



