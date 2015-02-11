Working Person's Store Keeps Growing

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --Working Person's Store added over 6,000 square feet to their South Bend fulfillment operations center, giving them over 23,000 square feet of warehouse space. The additional space to the Working Person's Store fulfillment location will help facilitate their growing online and direct sales businesses.



Working Person's Store's Rewards Program is growing as well. There are over 20,000 members that participated in the program in the last 90 days. The program offers customers ways to earn rewards points by reviewing, sharing, liking, and purchasing products. These points can be used for merchandise sold at workingperson.com.



"As our company continues to enjoy growth due to the overwhelming support of our customers over the past few years, we knew it was time to expand as we look forward to continued growth. Working Person's Store is excited about the future and this expansion will help us serve our customers even better." said Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person's Enterprise. The company is also expanding on their B2B services, as well as adding more items to their online store everyday.



The Rewards Program for Working Person's Store is an easy way to earn rewards by doing things people already do. It awards points to customers for reviewing products, as well as sharing Working Person's Store and their products through social media sites such as Facebook, Google+, and Twitter. Rewards are also given for purchasing products through the WorkingPerson.com website.



Since 1995, Working Person's Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person's Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person's Store was recognized as one of the country's fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, http://www.workingperson.com



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person's Store is based out of Lakeville, Indiana.