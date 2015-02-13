San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Why has talking about overpopulation been so taboo?



Why do many still believe that the world's population is not a problem, when it has continued to explode?



Why is it time to bring overpopulation back to the forefront as a serious issue the world needs to solve?



More people are talking about these questions and writing about overpopulation today. Books like Countdown by Alan Weisman go into it in depth--but over 500 pages worth—more than the average person is likely to read. Books like The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert, discuss the results of overpopulation, yet does not use the word 'overpopulation' – once.



What's been needed? A book that takes overpopulation straight on and educates the masses in an accessible way about why we need to care about it for ourselves and future generations.



In a tight under-200 pages, the newly released, Man Swarm: How Overpopulation is Killing the Wild World is that book.



Man Swarm:



- Lays out how the overpopulation explosion is still with us

- Smartly challenges those who don't believe overpopulation is real

- Shows that overpopulation is solvable

- Gives tangible ways we can all be part of the solution



This book is for all who care about the future of America and the planet so they will not only understand but accept the truths of overpopulation and population growth, and be stirred to take action.



About Dave Foreman

Dave Foreman has been one of North America's leading conservationists for over the last forty years. He has worked as a Director of Wilderness Affairs, and founded a number of environmental and conservation advocacy groups, including Earth First! and the Wildlands Network.



He has served on the Sierra Club's board of directors, and helped found The Rewilding Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to "the development and promotion of ideas and strategies to advance continental-scale conservation in North America" and to a hopeful vision for the future of wild nature and human civilization in North America. Today he continues to play an integral role at The Rewilding Institute.



Dave Foreman has authored a number of books in addition to Man Swarm: How Overpopulation is Killing the Wild World. He is a sought after speaker on conservation, wilderness, wildlife, and overpopulation issues.



About Laura Carroll

In addition to writing nonfiction books, Laura is a seasoned editor and communications consultant. For over the last 15 years she has used her expertise in behavioral sciences, psychology, and communications to advise business, legal, and nonprofit professionals on their communications strategies and goals.



Laura is the author of The Baby Matrix: Why Freeing Our Minds From Outmoded Thinking About Parenthood & Reproduction Will Create a Better World, and Families of Two: Interviews With Happily Married Couples Without Children by Choice, which received international acclaim and paved the way for her to become an expert on the childfree choice.



Laura has appeared on a variety of television shows, including Good Morning America and The Early Show, and has been a guest on many radio talk shows to discuss social science topics.



Find Man Swarm: How Overpopulation is Killing the Wild World on Amazon.com, and other major online retailers.