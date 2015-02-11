The Permaculture Activist Team Looks to Strengthen Their Online Presence with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Bloomington, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --Over a period of almost three decades, Permaculture Activist has been serving the permaculture community of North America and its readers all over the world. Their activities include reporting stories from activists, readers, teachers, designers, and community organizers to reveal the latest findings in ecological systems. Most importantly, Permaculture Activist performs all their functions without any public funding.



Almost throughout the lifespan of Permaculture Activist, the magazine has been published by the prominent educator and author Peter Bane. Very soon, the duties and responsibilities of publishing and running Permaculture Activist will be passed on to the editor John Wages. July 2015 and May 2016 will mark the magazine's 30th anniversary and its 100th issue respectively. Between July 2015 and May 2016, Permaculture Activist is looking to fully refresh the magazine by expanding its outreach and capabilities.



Permaculture Activist's future plans include the development of a new website and a streamlined user interface with a new look and expanded offerings. The team has already completed indexing the first ninety issues of the magazine that will allow readers instant access to stories from the world's most creative and insightful ecological designers. A wider channel for reader input would also be created through letters, short reports, reference links, and much more.



The Permaculture Activist Team has already hired an experienced web designer with permaculture training to build their new website and a new user interface. A team of web-savvy permaculturists has been built to receive feedback on the website's usability.



The remaining tasks for this team include



-Design and implement the new website.



-Reorganize current content into a format appropriate for an e-version.



-Digitize past content with the intent of making it available to subscribers.



Permaculture Activist has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $15,000 for this project. This campaign will end on March 21, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1vaNCdZ



The official website of Permaculture Activist is http://www.permacultureactivist.net/



About Permaculture Activist

