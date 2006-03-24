Dream Solution to Holiday Pay Nightmare

Brighton, East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- For some years the practice of paying notional holiday pay along with regular weekly earnings to workers on short term or zero hours contracts has simplified payroll administration for hundreds of employers. But last week the European Court of Justice ruled that it is illegal for employers to ‘roll up’ gross pay in this way.



There have been reports that as a result of this new ruling, keeping tabs on holiday pay for these sorts of workers will be an administrator’s nightmare. But Brighton based Celerity Payroll Services has come up with an outsource solution to make the whole holiday pay process seamless and simple.



Director Mike Steer explains, “Our bureau software lets employers nominate which of their workers are suitable for this kind of holiday pay accrual. We create a ‘Holiday Pay Account’ for each of those employees. Each week, holiday pay is calculated as a proportion of earned pay and automatically credited to the account. Then, as paid holiday is taken, this is debited from the account. The status of each worker’s holiday pay account can appear on their payslips and is clearly shown in the spreadsheet that prompts the employer for the following week’s hours. The result - no more holiday pay tears.”



Teresa Mitchell, Office Manager at the Abbey Staff Agency in Eastbourne agrees the Celerity approach will make a big difference. “We were dreading the thought of having to go back to the old way of monitoring piecemeal amounts of holiday pay entitlement in our busy agency, but Celerity’s simple solution means we can leave the maths to them, while we get on with placing our temps.”



Celerity Payroll Services Ltd, established in 1989, runs the Payline Payroll and BACS bureau. The company, based in Brighton, is a BACS Approved Commercial Bureau. They have customers throughout the UK and specialise in providing fully managed payroll and BACS bureau services, where the emphasis is on making life simple for their clients.



For more information, contact:



Mike Steer

Payline Payroll & BACS Bureau

from Celerity Payroll Services Ltd

21 Longhill Road

Brighton

East Sussex

BN2 7BF



Tel 01273 306836

Fax 01273 304604

E-mail: info@payline.co.uk

Web: http://www.payline.co.uk



Submitted by:

John Wood

UpTone PR

East Grinstead

West Sussex

john@uptone.co.uk

http://www.uptone.co.uk

0777 152 0001



