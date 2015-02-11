HR Virtuoso Company Participates in Recruiting Symposium

Roanoke, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company is pleased to announce that it is collaborating on a symposium that will be held in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, February 25, 2015. The symposium will be a panel discussion entitled, "Get Ready to Pay in 2015: Recruiting, Retaining, & Paying the Best.



The panel will discuss the impact of the changing economy on recruiting technology, staffing models, wage increases, and retention strategies.



Wages stagnated during the recession and subsequent weak recovery. Many leading economists, including Joel Naroff who advises People Report, predicts that wage pressure is like a dam, and that the dam could break very quickly in 2015 as unemployment rates fall below 5%.



As of January 2015, unemployment was at 5.7%. Some economists already believe that we are approaching or are already at full employment. The panel will help companies prepare to recruit local talent, retain, and pay for top talent in this new economic climate.



Rosalie Robinson, SPHR, of Consilium Human Capitol and Judy Pilotte, CEBS/CCP of HR a la carte, and Liz D'Aloia, Esq., founder of HR Virtuoso Company, will present a lively and interactive discussion that will include the latest trends to source local talent and strategies to retain current employees. The panel will also discuss how to plug the wage dam by creating a competitive compensation package and rewarding work environment.



The symposium starts at 11:00 and will conclude at 1:00.



For more information about the event, contact HR Virtuoso Company.