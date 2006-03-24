Solihull Firm M21C Launches its Internet Press Release Service

Solihull, West Midlands UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Today sees the launch of a new service that provides an opportunity for businesses in Birmingham and the West Midlands to get listed at the top of Google and other search engines, fast and inexpensively. This powerful new offering is being made available by Solihull firm M21C (which stands for ‘Marketing in the 21st Century’).



“We are very excited about this new addition to our services. An internet press release allows a small local firm to rub shoulders with large multi-national companies and to get noticed internationally, potentially, within only a few hours of the press release being sent!” explains Geoff Abbott, founder of M21C. “As far as 21st century marketing techniques go, this is it!”.



M21C writes the press release and then submits it, on the company’s behalf, to a range of websites that have a direct link into major search engines. The press release then, very quickly, shows up in the search results.



Most press releases get in the top 10 positions, especially a few weeks after they have been submitted. Some stay there, some move down with time - it's all down to how many other sites with similar terms are out there and Google's ever-changing algorithms.



This is NOT search engine optimisation because, to take advantage of this service, you don't even have to have a website!



The service includes submission of the press release to all media (newspapers, magazines, radio and TV where appropriate) in Birmingham and the West Midlands to bring about maximum possible exposure. The price for this service which comprises the writing of the press release, its submission to ten internet press release websites and to all West Midlands media, is only £125.



“Compare that with the cost of an advert in the local press, not forgetting that editorial is far more widely read and believable than adverts, and you will see that this is an extremely cost-effective and powerful new way of getting your message out far and wide,” adds Geoff.



M21C are experts at using 21st century marketing techniques to help SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) grow by making their marketing effective.



For more information, contact:



Geoff Abbott

M21C – Marketing in the 21st Century

21 Grendon Road

Solihull

West Midlands

B92 7EL



Phone: 0121 707 3007

Mobile: 0783 110 5309

E-mail: geoff@m21c.co.uk

Web: http://www.m21c.co.uk