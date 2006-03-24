ScienceSoft proves high quality of its services by obtaining ISO 9001:2000.

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- ScienceSoft’s excellence in delivering offshore software development services is verified by the DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 (TGA) certification that ScienceSoft successfully completed in February 2006.



The DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 (TGA) standards specify requirements for a quality management system for any company that needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide product that meets customer and applicable regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction. The primary objective of ScienceSoft is to satisfy its customers by developing quality software within a predictable schedule and budget. To achieve this objective ScienceSoft is committed to continual improvement of the overall effectiveness of our Quality Management System (QMS) which complies with the requirements of DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 (TGA) as it is now proved by obtaining the ISO 9001:2000 certification.



ScienceSoft (http://www.scnsoft.com) is one of the leading providers of software development and outsourcing services in the territory of ex-USSR. ScienceSoft has been in the market of offshore software development for already more than 16 years having delivering its efficient and high-grade services to more than 200 customers all over the world. 40% of Fortune 500 companies use software developed by ScienceSoft.

