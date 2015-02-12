Television Celebrity Jo Coddington Heads to Australia for the 8th Annual Moonshine Run

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2015 --Jo Coddington will be joining her friends in Australia for the 8th Annual Moonshine Run. The event, hosted by Pete's Hot Rods, is a three-day affair beginning February 13th. This is Coddington's forth year attending the event, and the trip down under is something that she looks forward to every year.



"Going to Australia for the Moonshine Run at Pete's is something I look forward to all year; I am beyond excited," says Coddington. "I have to say, my friends in Australia have become family, so I love coming to Pete's every year to catch up with old friends and of course see their new projects and fabulous hot rods."



The weekend is packed with events from bonfires to cruises down Main Street. Coddington also mentioned she cannot wait to drive on the new drag strip in the area.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on "American Hot Rod" where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on "Detroit Muscle," "American Icon" and "Bidding Wars". In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen's Network.



