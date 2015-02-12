Champion Racing Oil Offers Engine Dyno Software Promotion

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2015 --Geared towards the "Engine Builder", "Machine Shop" or "Dyno Facility, Champion is offering through March a $200 Gift Certificate towards any new dyno software purchase from Performance Trends. Engine Builder Magazine recommended Performance Trends Dyno Software as a Top Editor's Choice of 2014! For Performance Trends Software information visit http://performancetrends.com/ or for more promotional specifics about this offer contact Champion's Racing Director at 660-890-6231.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Dyno Promotion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com