Normandy Catering Announces Partnership with the Goodtime III

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Normandy Catering and Party Center, a prominent catering and food service organization in the Greater Cleveland area since 1978, is honored to announce its newest partnership with The Goodtime III in Cleveland, Ohio.



The Goodtime Ships are a tradition in Cleveland, operating continuously each summer since 1958. The Goodtime III is Cleveland's largest excursion vessel, and is a truly unique venue for any event, including awards dinners, corporate parties, bat and bar mitzvahs, weddings, receptions and private parties. The ship features four Decks, three bars, two dancefloors, while providing guests with stunning views of downtown Cleveland. Captain Rick, owner of the Goodtime ships says, "We are thrilled to have Normandy Catering on board as our catering partner. They will add gourmet taste to an already exceptional experience for our guests."



About Normandy Catering

Established in 1978, Normandy Catering has been a leader in the catering industry, serving over 1,000,000 meals annually. Known for its perfect menus, impeccable presentation, and worry-free service, they maintain a nutritious culinary excellence. Under the care of executive chef Dave Hahner, Normandy Catering creates gourmet dining options that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their catering capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440-585-5850.



For more information about The Goodtime III or to schedule and event, please contact Captain Rick at 216-861-5110.