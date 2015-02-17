MHG Hospitalist Named Chair of Department of Medicine, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Community Hospitalists, a division of The Martin Healthcare Group is pleased to announce that Shiraz Nisar, MD has been named Chairperson of the Department of Medicine at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center for the upcoming two year term beginning March 1, 2015. Dr. Nisar was elected as the Chairperson by the medical staff peers included in the Department of Medicine. In this role Dr. Nisar will work with administration to provide overall direction, communication and leadership to the Department of Medicine.



Dr. Nisar serves as the Clinical Site Director for Community Hospitalists at UH Ahuja. Community Hospitalists has provided hospitalist programs in Cleveland area community hospitals for more than 15 years. Because our physicians are in the hospital all day, every day they can provide unique physician insight that is invaluable to hospital leadership in creating efficiencies in patient centered care. "I am looking forward to working with senior leadership at Ahuja Medical Center in maintaining an outstanding Department of Medicine with a vigorous commitment to deliver exceptional healthcare" shared Nisar when asked about this new role for him.



About Community Hospitalists

Community Hospitalists, a division of The Martin Healthcare Group, provides hospitalist program to community hospitals in Ohio. With more than 90 physicians and 13 unique programs in Ohio, Community Hospitalists has a strong and steady 16-year track record of building hospital partnerships to enhance quality of care while decreasing cost.