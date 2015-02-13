Final Cut Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino Can Offer a Happy Ending with New Team, Chef Pierpaolo (Paolo) Pittia and Jason Portman

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Hollywood Casino is the city that never sleeps, right here in St. Louis. In two years they've spent $70 million dollars updating their gaming floor, resulting in the best gaming experience you'll find in the St. Louis region. They've also been busy building a fantastic executive team, under the direction of gaming guru General Manager, Todd George. As part of their strategic plan to add first class amenities, Final Cut Steakhouse boasts its own dynamic duo, Chef Pierpaolo Pittia, and Jason Portman. They were both drawn to Hollywood Casino's Final Cut for the same reason: the opportunities and ongoing investment will help them create a dining experience that's never been done before in the St. Louis region.



Chef Paolo was born and raised in the small village of Udine, Italy, about 90 miles north of Venice. He first discovered his passion for cooking when he was a small child. The youngest of three boys, he loved helping his mother and learning her secrets in the kitchen. His father and brothers were his first food critics, always offering their reviews about the family meals. Paolo learned about the importance of listening to his "customers" right from the start.



After he finished culinary school, Paolo was hired by the historic and famous hotel/restaurant/bakery, Boschetti. Boschetti is where his culinary experience blossomed. His mentor at the time, Giorgio Trentin, gave Paolo some advice: "Pamper the costumers and make them feel like kings, through unique dishes and fabulous service." To this day, Chef Paolo keeps this advice close to his heart when creating his customers' culinary experience.



Chef Paolo has lived in the US since 2001, and has worked at numerous first class

fine dining establishments, like Piero Selvaggio's Valentino restaurants in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, CA. He's also worked in several casinos properties, such as Mandalay Bay, The Venetian, Red Rock, and lastly at MGM Grand. His refined cooking style includes using the freshest local ingredients, whether he's grilling a wonderful beef fillet, or making authentic Italian specialties. Simplicity is his motto: "Use only the freshest, seasonal ingredients and don't over think it."



Jason Portman has been manning the helm at Final Cut Steakhouse at Hollywood Casino St. Louis for the past 9 months. Jason brings over 24 years of fine dining steakhouse management experience to the table as he leads the front of the house team at Final Cut. Jason's past tenure in St. Louis was spent guiding Dierdorf & Hart's Steakhouse at West Port Plaza. This great experience has given Jason the solid foundation to exceed excellence at the Final Cut operation in St. Louis. He manages the front of the house like he's conducting a symphony orchestra, bringing in a fantastic new wine and cocktail list, and ensuring the customers at Final Cut are welcomed, comfortable, and happy.



Jason is a graduate of The Colorado College in Colorado Springs. He's passionate about the outdoors & enjoys cycling and gourmand float trips throughout the picturesque wilderness of Southern Missouri. In his spare time, he's paddling down one of Missouri's pristine waterways. Whether he's creating a memorable meal by a gravel bar, or biking down the Katy Trail, he's always carrying a fine bottle of wine to share with friends.



Together, Chef Paolo and Jason Portman bring a little bit of Italy and a little bit of local charm to Final Cut. Come see how these new stars at Hollywood Casino's Final Cut will make your dining experience a fantastic one is every way. Every evening at Final Cut is Valentine's Day!



May we suggest:



Black Pepper Crusted Beef Crudo

Slices of beef with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano over arugula with fried capers and a truffle caviar cipriani sauce.



Fresh Spinach Salad

Baby spinach, julienne of red onion, dried cranberries, and caramelized walnuts, crumbled blue cheese all tossed in a house-made Nueseke bacon vinaigrette.



And one of the amazing entrees, from USDA 21-day aged steaks, only the finest cuts, to Crab and House-Made Potato Gnocchi, to the delicious Chilean Sea Bass! We'll let dessert be a surprise!



About Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino St. Louis is located in Maryland Heights, Missouri, directly off I-70, approximately eight miles west of Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Hollywood has over 120,000 square feet of newly renovated, state of the art gaming space, a 500 guestroom hotel, and countless other entertainment amenities, including Boogie Nights, Final Cut Steakhouse, Charlie Gitto's, Phat Tai and several other entertainment venues.



