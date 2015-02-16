Forever in Glass to Showcase Its Cremation Jewelry at Upcoming Funeral Industry Show

Somerset, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Award winning New England glass cremation jewelry designer Henry C. Duquette, Owner of Forever in Glass, will be showcasing his entire line of handcrafted glass cremation keepsakes at the upcoming IOGR 56th Conference & Supplier Showcase in Orlando, Florida, on April 22 – 25.



The company's exclusive line of cremation keepsakes provides funeral homes and crematories with a unique approach to a familiar product by adding a very artistic style to the cremation keepsakes, in forms of pendants, paperweight, and sculptures.



Unlike the majority of cremation jewelry which is machine made overseas, Forever in Glass keepsakes are made by hand in the USA. The company prides itself in offering the most innovative and elegant glass cremation jewelry currently available on the market at highly competitive prices.



The company's unique process showcases the ashes in the most visible and aesthetically pleasing manner. The remembrance keepsake is created by taking a small amount of cremation ashes and embeds them with gold, silver, brass, and other metals, making them very artistic, and truly a work of art. Forever in Glass understands the sensitive nature of its offerings. The customer can rest assured that their loved one's remains will be treated with care and respect, and any unused ash will be returned.



The company's founder Henry C. Duquette states, "Forever in Glass distinguishes itself from other memorial options through its distinctive, meticulous attention to detail in the craftsmanship of its keepsakes." Forever in Glass offers cremation keepsakes with an artistic approach that is sensitive, yet powerful. Once the remembrance piece is completed, the loved one's name is etched on the back in 22k gold, so as to be Forever in Glass.



Forever in Glass will be exhibiting their entire product line at IOGR 56th Conference & Supplier Showcase in Orlando, Florida, on April 22 – 25 (Booth 28)



One quick look at their website http://Forever-In-Glass.com will be evidence that their products are beautiful and carefully crafted to serve as a lasting reminder of loved ones who are gone, but not forgotten.



For more information about Forever in Glass, please visit http://Forever-In-Glass.com or call 508-989-9445.



About Henry C. Duquette

Henry C. Duquette has been working out of his studio full time since 2001 and specializes in optically clear Pyrex hand-blown glass pendants, marbles, paperweights, and sculptures.



Educated through Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, NY; Diablo Glass and Metal School, Boston, MA; Worcester Center of Crafts, Worcester, MA; and private lessons with glass masters Robert Mickelsen, Christopher Rice, Jackie Rice, Brent Graber, Tim Walsh, and small class lessons with John Kobuki, and Margret Neher.