Western Michigan Football Coach PJ Fleck to Take Part in 'Drive for Life' Event to Support Cancer Research

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Western Michigan University head football coach P.J. Fleck will take part in the upcoming Drive for Life event, which will raise funds for cancer research and survivors throughout the region.



The 34th annual event, which will take place in April in Kalamazoo, will include a raffle and live auction, as well as an appearance from legendary U.S. hockey player Jim Craig. Local companies Zeigler Automotive Group and Greenleaf Trust of Kalamazoo have organized the event, which will feature Fleck as a speaker.



"The Drive for Life event is always an extremely positive and meaningful event for Kalamazoo and the entire southwest region of Michigan, and we are thrilled that Coach P.J. Fleck will take part this year," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "In a very short time, he has had a tremendous impact on our community, both on the field and off. As supporters of Western Michigan athletics, our family is grateful that Coach Fleck is contributing to this very important cause."



Participation with Drive for Life is only one example of the impact Coach Fleck has had since becoming head football coach of Western Michigan in 2013. In his first two seasons, he has led the Broncos to the greatest one-year turnaround in Mid-American Conference history, taking the team from a 1-11 record in 2013 to an 8-5 mark last year.



However, Fleck's impact runs much deeper than football, as the program's Bronco for Life program focuses on all aspects of student-athletes' lives both now and after their playing days are over. In the offseason, Western Michigan coaches teach six different classes that include subjects like cooking healthy meals, building and maintaining positive relationships, professional development, banking and financial management and dinner etiquette. Fleck also invites a representative from the National Football League to speak with players about the challenges of life at the most elite level.



"We try to make sure our student-athletes understand what it means to be a positive member of the community, something that goes far beyond the football field," said Fleck. "Our coaches and players regularly take part in key events and causes in the Kalamazoo area. To that end, I am very proud to team up with Aaron Zeigler and the rest of the organizers of the Drive for Life event."



The 2015 Drive for Life will take place April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites in Kalamazoo. As part of the raffle associated with the event, Zeigler Auto Group plans to give away a new car.