$10,000 Prize Offered to Most Innovative Animal Rescue to Start NAME the RESCUE! Fundraising Idea

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Having developed an idea to modernize animal rescue fundraising, and willing to fund that idea with a $10,000 donation, Creating Community Properties ("CCP") is now searching for one innovative 501(c)3 animal rescue organization to make the idea a reality. What is the idea? NAME THE RESCUE!



NAME THE RESCUE! was developed by animal lover and "CCP" co-founder Karin Anderson based upon her experience as an animal rescue volunteer. She observed rescue organizations constantly struggling to create different names for the hundreds of newly rescued dogs and cats. Naming rescues seems simple enough until you run through all the favorites like Lucy, Max, and Bella. Successful organizations that rescue thousands of animals often resort to any description to create names, as evidenced by Anderson's own rescue puppy, originally named "Spinner." She decided then to help the nonprofit organizations both name their rescues and fundraise.



"Businesses spend millions on naming rights to stadiums, buildings and events," Anderson observed. "This is an opportunity for non-profit animal rescue organizations to use the same idea for adoptable animals. These rights cost the rescues nothing and provide a continuing donation stream."



"In addition to funding the program for one innovative, non-profit animal rescue, my goal is to continually improve the NAME THE RESCUE! program. The simple instructions for implementing the idea are available on NameTheRecue.com for any 501(c)3 animal rescue to tailor to their needs for free," Anderson said.



The NAME THE RESCUE! program will offer individuals the chance to name an adoptable dog or cat in a person or pet's honor, for birthdays, anniversaries and other life events by purchasing a tax-deductible "Name Gift." Businesses and organizations can purchase "Name Gifts" for promotions and branding. Adopters may re-name their pets once brought home, of course. Mailing a card or emailing a notice communicates most donations made in someone's honor and reaches only one recipient. NAME THE RESCUE! modernizes fundraising with announcements via social media, which reach thousands.



Animal rescue organizations will post a Name Gift with a picture of the rescue pet on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and/or Pinterest pages. Then, if desired, the donor can easily share this announcement with just a click. In three simple steps -- choose a rescue pet, make a tax-deductible donation, click share – now a husband can announce his heartwarming gift on his wife's Facebook page via the rescue's post, "Happy Anniversary, Sweetheart! I named this adorable lab 'Blue' after your beautiful blue eyes" along with a cute picture of the newly named Blue.



For more information, visit NameTheRescue.com



501(c)3 animal rescue organizations interested in applying for the $10,000 donation should email nametherescue@gmail.com to receive application instructions. The official announcement will be made no later than May 22, 2015 and the winner will be announced on NameTheRescue.com.



Creating Community Properties' $10,000 donation will underwrite the program for one 501(c)3 animal rescue organization by purchasing a minimum of $2,000 worth of "Name Gifts" annually for five years.



About Creating Community Properties

Creating Community Properties currently consists of two pets welcome apartment buildings in Southern California owned by Karin Anderson and John Nave. They are committed to helping animals by offering pets welcome rentals and giving back to animal rescues. Animals lovers interested in making the world a better place for dogs and cats through real estate investment can learn more at Creating-Community.com.