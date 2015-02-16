Dr. Azimi Offers Latest in Cutting Edge Dental Technology to Benefit Patients

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --The dental clinic of Dr. Afshin Azimi, a respected Las Vegas practitioner, has assembled a comprehensive set of technologically advanced services and treatments to best meet the needs of patients and deliver the most comfortable experience possible.



The clinic, which places a focus on offering an ultra-modern environment for patients, includes professionals with expertise in virtually all aspects of dental care.



"The advancements in dental technology over the past several years in particular have been incredible, and we do our best to incorporate these techniques into the care we provide our patients each and every day," said Dr. Azimi. "Our number one goal is to make sure that our patients feel as comfortable as possible when they visit our clinic, whether that means offering a welcoming office environment or leveraging best practices and technology to deliver truly effective treatments."



The clinic's services include same-day porcelain dental crowns, which quickly and effectively repair chipped or broken teeth and replace missing teeth using advanced laser scanning technology. In one visit, Dr. Azimi and his team provide patients with an aesthetically pleasing solution that matches the color of natural teeth, with no molds or temporary crowns required.



Dr. Azimi also offers advanced dental implants, which provide outstanding substitutes for missing teeth and allow for the eventual implementation of porcelain dental crowns. This technology typically involves the use of durable titanium and can be adjusted to fit various needs and tooth sizes. The clinic also offers implant-supported dentures to provide greater stability for orthodontic treatments and prosthesis.



Additionally, the clinic provides sound treatment for obstructed sleep apnea (OSA), a potentially serious condition that creates a blockage in the airway when one is asleep. The condition has been known to contribute to increased risk of stroke, heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and brain injury.



And for patients who suffer from anxiety that has prevented them from visiting the dentist for a long period of time, Dr. Azimi offers sedation and sleep dentistry. Using either oral or IV sedation, the clinic's team can help these individuals address difficult issues like bone infections, serious gum disease and missing teeth. This service is perfect for patients who have moderate to severe anxiety related to their dental care.



"It's very natural and quite common for people to have some level of fear about going to the dentist, especially if they haven't had an appointment in several years," said Dr. Azimi. "We understand these concerns completely and work hard to make sure everyone is at ease when they seek our services."



About Dr. Azimi's Dental Clinic

Dr. Azimi's clinic, located at 701 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas, is currently accepting new patients, including international visitors to the region.



To learn more, visit http://www.drazimi.com