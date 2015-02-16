Team Yakaba Looks to Enhance Their Online Video Networking Platform for Professionals with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Utrecht, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Yakaba was created by a group of individuals to connect professionals all over the world through video chat. This online platform can be of great value to people looking to connect with experts and professionals anywhere in the world. Users can also utilize Yakaba to acquire new clients, find business partners, or simply to receive business ideas or share their thoughts. Yakaba makes networking effortless and effective with video, voice and text based chat.



Yakaba has been built on the API of popular social media platform LinkedIn. Users can login using their LinkedIn account without having to register anywhere. Once logged in, they can find out and start chatting with LinkedIn members based on their industry, interest, location, language, etc.



Yakaba is different from other online chatting platforms because



-Utilizing the power of LinkedIn's network of professionals, it offers a rich video experience that can be compared to that of Skype.



-Users can build new connections because of the random factor.



With changing times, more and more people are now visiting their favorite online chat platforms through their mobile devices and tablets. Unfortunately, Yakaba does not offer this functionality at present. Team Yakaba has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to extend the functionality of Yakaba by including mobiles and tablets. This will be done by developing apps that will allow users to access Yakaba anytime, anywhere. Most importantly, the service offered by Yakaba will still remain free for all users.



Once adequate funding is received, the development of the apps will start by the end of March, 2015. The company's target date for the launch of Yakaba mobile apps is November, 2015. The tablet app launch will follow after that.



This project will only be funded if at least €50,000 is pledged by March 6, 2015.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1DgePT7



The official website of Yakaba is http://www.yakaba.com/



About Yakaba

Yakaba is an online video chat platform for professionals. It is built on LinkedIn's API, which enables users to login simply with their LinkedIn account and search for LinkedIn members that they would like to have a video chat with. They can search based on industry, interest, location, language, and many more.