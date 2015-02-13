Timeshare Legal & Christian Highlander Presents West Deptford Police Department with $30,000 Donation

West Deptford Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Timeshare Legal LLC., a timeshare cancellation firm based in West Deptford Township, NJ, is proud to announce a recent donation to the West Deptford Police Department (WDPD) that should benefit youth outreach programs in the local area. Christian Highlander, owner of Timeshare Legal LLC, met with West Deptford Chief Sam DiSimone and Cpl. John Craig, President of the township PAL, in November and decided to write a check to the WDPD for $30,000 to ensure the health of these programs. The D.A.R.E. and PAL programs will enjoy six times their operating budget to provide help and outreach to children in West Deptford.



"This was a great opportunity to give back to the community," said Christian Highlander.



Because the countywide Municipality Alliance can only devote about $5,000 to these outreach programs each year, the WDPD is highly reliant on private donations to make up the difference. 2014 was the first year when the WDPD actively sought donations through mailed flyers. While they only expected a few thousand dollars, Christian Highlander saw this as a chance to give back to a program that means so much to the community.



"I wasn't aware there was a lack of funding — I figured all that stuff was taken care of," he said. "I was shocked to find out that it was just $4,000 per year for all the drug awareness work that D.A.R.E. was doing, and that they were leaning on businesses for help."



Highlander and the Timeshare Legal team are happy that the money will go towards helping the community. The D.A.R.E program creates awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol as well as provides strategies to "Just Say No." The APL offers local mentoring of children by police officers in athletic and school activities. For more information about Timeshare Legal LLC.'s philanthropic work as well as information related to its services regarding timeshare cancellation, please visit http://www.timesharelegal.net.



About Timeshare Legal

Timeshare Legal is one of the leading timeshare cancellation firms in the country and has helped clients cancel $13,000,000 in timeshare debts and receive $400,000 in refunds in 2014 alone. The West Deptford, NJ company was founded by Christian Highlander to fight back against the misleading and fraudulent sales tactics sometimes used by timeshare companies. For more information about how Timeshare Legal can assist timeshare owners in completing cancelling or downsizing their timeshare ownership, please visit http://www.timesharelegal.net.