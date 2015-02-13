Top Dog Dinners Hosts Doggie Palooza in Florida

Patchogue, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Top Dog Dinners if offering canine lovers of all kinds an opportunity to have a lot of fun with their pets and other pet owners. And at the same time, they will be educating visitors about canine health.



This is all part of the Doggie Palooza, taking place in Plantation, Florida during an as-yet unannounced weekend. Dog lovers are invited to come out to the event and share in a host of entertaining activities. These include a photo contest, dart competitions and all sorts of raffles and giveaways. The winners will be gifted any number of great prizes, including dog toys, collars, leashes, and plenty of dog food.



This is not the first of these events to be hosted by the prestigious dog food manufactures. They have had these events before to much success. Dog owners came out in droves to meet other like-minded pet owners, have a day of fun and activities and to learn about taking care of their pets. The event proved to be both entertaining and educational for many of them.



Top Dog Dinners has already made a name for itself as a company that truly cares about its clients' dogs. Their food is specially formulated to match the nutritional needs of each dog. They do not mass produce their food, which gives them the ability to cater the food they do produce to each individual animal. This process takes into account the activity levels of the animals, what breed of dog they are, what their dietary needs are and more factors that determine just what food is right for the animal.



This lets them to make food that maximizes its nutritional benefits for the dogs. And in the end, it makes for healthier, happier and longer-lived dogs. And the company has make continuous efforts to educate dog owners about the kinds of foods they are feeding their pets and about how important it is to control what their animals are eating.



Top Dog Dinners has been at the forefront of raising awareness about canine health and what exactly goes into dog food. Their customers appreciate them for their dedication to the cause, and these paloozas have helped them to reach even more people. Each event allows them to educate larger groups of people on canine health and proper nutrition habits.



The Doggie Palooza is a weekend show, and its current popularity has resulted in more shows being announced. Dog lovers who want to have some fun with their pets and with other pet owners are urged to seek out these events. Visitors are likely to learn a lot about what their dogs eat and what kinds of nutrients the can benefit from.



More information about Doggie Palooza, proper canine nutrition and a variety of products to promote such nutrition can be found at TopDogDinners.com. There, visitors can order food made specifically for their dogs and find out what exactly their dogs should be eating.



About Top Dog Dinners

Top Dog Dinners is a premium custom dog food brand that manufactures their products in the USA.