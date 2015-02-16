Zeigler Auto Group Continues Wide-Reaching Charitable Efforts

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Zeigler Automotive Group has continued to make charitable contributions to the communities it serves through a variety of events and initiatives.



The company, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, recently donated a converted wheelchair-accessible mini-van to a Grand Valley State University student who suffered an accident while he was still in high school. After seeing the student's story featured on the local news, the company's president, Aaron Zeigler, said he was inspired and thought he could help. The donation replaced the family's previous van, which was unreliable and in poor condition.



"When we are able to find success in business, it's important to remember what got you there and to give back to your community whenever you can," said Zeigler. "Making a difference in people's lives is a major focus for our company and the individuals who work with us. It is a true privilege to take part in these types of initiatives and play an active role in the overall health and wellbeing of our fellow community members."



Zeigler Auto Group has also been an integral part of the annual Drive for Life event in Kalamazoo, in which it raffles off a brand-new vehicle each year to help support the American Cancer Society of Southwest Michigan. The effort, which this year aims to raise more than $400,000 for cancer research and the support of cancer patients across the region, includes high-profile guest speakers and a live auction. This April, hockey legend Jim Craig and Western Michigan University football coach P.J. Fleck will take part.



In addition to these initiatives, Aaron Zeigler and his team make regular contributions to numerous local and regional organizations and causes. The company takes pride in being an active and positive member of its business community and aims to give back in a variety of ways.



About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Auto Group operates more than 20 auto dealers nationwide in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, along with several insurance agencies, three finance providers, a leasing organization and a comprehensive real estate portfolio. Its dealers offer a broad range of new and certified pre-owned vehicles to customers who have a variety of needs when it comes to their next automotive purchase.



The company has been named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies in Michigan to work for eight consecutive years, and it employs more than 800 people across its locations. To learn more about Zeigler Auto Group and its efforts, go to http://www.zeigler.com.