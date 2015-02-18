Zeigler Auto Group Presses on to Achieve Impressive Growth

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --Zeigler Automotive Group, a western Michigan-based company, has more than tripled its sales and made more than 25 acquisitions over the past decade, growing the organization from a medium-sized family business to a national leader in automotive sales.



This growth has largely been the result of efforts on the part of the company's president, Aaron Zeigler, and CFO Dan Scheid — along with the rest of the Zeigler Auto Group leadership team. In 2003, the company had six locations and about $180 million in sales, but it now has more than 20 stores and exceeded $850 million in sales in 2014. And the company has been able to achieve this growth during several years of challenging economic times and a sometimes-struggling auto industry.



"Although market conditions haven't been perfect, we have been able to press on with a strong growth strategy rooted in the outstanding service we offer to our customers across all of our stores," said Aaron Zeigler. "The recession and the challenges the automotive industry has seen in recent years has changed the game, and we have been fortunate to be able to reach some tremendous milestones as these changes have taken hold."



Currently, Zeigler Auto Group has dealerships in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York. These locations all provide new and certified pre-owned vehicles, including brands like Chevrolet, Fiat, Honda, Ram, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Maserati and BMW. The company also operates three finance firms, several insurance agencies, a robust real estate portfolio and a leasing firm.



In recent news, Zeigler Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Grandville, Michigan was part of history when it began offering the Alfa Romeo 4C to customers, the first time the high-end luxury vehicle had been available in the U.S. for nearly 20 years. The arrival of the Alfa Romeo complemented the dealer's recent success with the Fiat Maserati, another widely respected luxury car.



Additionally, Zeigler Auto Group has earned recognition for the way the organization treats its employees, and has been named one of the 101 Best in Brightest Companies in Michigan to work for in each of the last eight years. The company now employs more than 800 professionals.



"At the core of everything we do is our people," said Zeigler. "We take a lot of pride in being a great place to work and do business, and we believe in treating our team members well. This, in turn, leads to better customer service and greater levels of success for our entire company."



For more information on Zeigler Auto Group, visit http://www.zeigler.com.