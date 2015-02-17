Zeigler Auto Group Receives Excellent Reviews on Glassdoor.com

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Zeigler Auto Group, a national automotive sales company with more than 20 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, has received extremely positive reviews from its employees on Glassdoor.com.



In reviews posted on the popular online forum, which allows current and previous employees to provide comprehensive ratings and feedback on their employers, Zeigler Auto Group holds a rating of 4.1 stars out of five. The highest marks are associated with the company's senior management, company culture and values, compensation and benefits and the potential for career opportunities.



"We have always been proud of our company's culture and remain committed to providing not just a great place to buy a new or pre-owned car, but also a fulfilling and meaningful work environment for our people," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. "To know that our employees are generally quite happy with their experience working with us is deeply rewarding, and it is an honor that so many of them have acknowledged their satisfaction on a public forum like Glassdoor."



Founded in 1975, Zeigler Auto Group serves customers at its ever-growing locations, with sales of new and pre-owned Chevrolet, Fiat, Honda, Ram, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Maserati and BMW vehicles setting new sales records on an annual basis. The company ranks among the top 1 percent of dealers in the country and has earned frequent recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction.



Along with eight consecutive years of being named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to work for in Michigan, as well as a similar honor in Illinois, the online response from the company's current and former employees confirms its standing as one of the region's foremost employers. About 89 percent of employees on Glassdoor said they would recommend Zeigler Auto Group to a friend who was in search of a job.



"As many of our employees have been quick to point out, Zeigler Auto Group's focus has always been on people first," said Zeigler. "From the personal attention we offer to every customer who comes to look for a new vehicle to our frequent celebrations of employee accomplishments and success, we aim to create and maintain a place where everyone feels understood and well-served. It's wonderful to see this approach is appreciated by so many of the people who serve our company and our customers each and every day."



